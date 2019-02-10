Anjali Ameer, the transperson actress is now enjoying the success of his latest release 'Peranbu' that featured Mammootty and Sadhana in lead roles. The actress who is also known for her social works recently talked about the attitude of Keralites towards Sunny Leone. After sharing a photo of Sunny Leone with Salim Kumar from the shooting sets of Malayalam movie 'Rangeela', Anjali Ameer requested Keralites to respect the former adult actress.

It should be noted that this photo of Sunny Leone was originally shared by national award-winning actor Salim Kumar on his official Facebook page. Even though the photo was well received among his followers, a certain section of social media users posted explicit comments on Sunny Leone. Many people even went ahead and personified Sunny Leone as a sex bomb.

After seeing these posts, Anjali Ameer lashed out against these people who have a perverted mindset and made it clear that Sunny Leone is acting in a Malayalam movie just because she loves the people here.

"When I read the comments under the photo shared by Salim Kumar, I felt really sad. Being a person who lives in a sidelined society, I wish to say something about this. Sunny Leone's remuneration for acting in a Malayalam movie is not even one in twenty which she gets in Bollywood movies. Even with this salary, she is acting in Malayalam just because of her love towards people in this state. Please do not break her trust and tarnish the image of Kerala and Keralites in front of the public. Do not repeat the cruelty we showed to Silk Smitha," wrote Anjali Ameer on her Instagram page.

Anjali Ameer also wished Sunny Leone a bright future in the South Indian industry too.

'Rangeela' is directed by Santhosh Nair and the shooting began in the first week of February. Apart from 'Rangeela', Sunny Leone has also completed the filming of an item song in the movie 'Madhura Raja' that will feature Mammootty in the lead role.

A still from the shooting sets of 'Madhura Raja' featuring Mammootty and Sunny Leone had also gone viral recently and this photo also received explicit comments from a section of social media users.