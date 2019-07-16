Anirudh Ravichander is highly illustrious for infusing the crowds with not just his musical doses, but with his vocalisms too. It has been acclaimed as a phenomenal essence, where he managed to outperform his very own 'Kolaveri' with 'Tuhire' (David), which is one of the most celebrated romantic song in Bollywood even many years after its release.

Accordingly, his voice has been the source of immense attraction beyond language barriers. Now, he has escalated his magnetic appeal by getting spotlighted for his 'Kadhal Psycho' in Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Saaho, which has got the red carpets spread out in Hindi-speaking territories as well.

Anirudh's collaboration with North Indian artistes have always been chartbusters. This time, it's double the dose for he shares the song with Dhvani Bhanushali, who happens to be one of the country's most celebrated music artists. His voice befittingly suiting Prabhas has brought forth huge curious calls from North Indian territories questioning if Saaho is originally made in Tamil.

With such an amazing reception, the song keeps counting bigger on YouTube and other music platforms. In particular, the scorching chemistry between the hottest hunk Prabhas and sizzling Shraddha Kapoor has amplified 'Kadhal Psycho' with spiciness, which is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, who has crooned the song alongside Anirudh and Dhvani.

Acclaimed as one of the luxurious flicks of 2019, Saaho is produced by Vamsi-Pramod for UV Creations. Written and directed by Sujeeth, the film has a promising star-cast having pan-Indian prominence including Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nithin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Lal, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Prakash Belavadi, Evelyn Sharma, Supreeth, Lal, Chunky Pandey, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar and Tinu Anand.

With the film's teaser already sending goosebumps for mind-boggling stunts, Saaho has action sequences choreographed by the phenomenally outstanding stunt directors like Kenny Bates, Peng Zhang, Dhilip Subbarayan, Stunt Silva, Stefan, Bob Brown and Ram-Lakshman.

The others in the top-notch technical team includes Madhie (cinematography), Sabu Cyril (production designer), Sreekar Prasad (editing), RC Kamala Kannan (visual effects), Vaibhavi Merchant and Raju Sundaram (choreography), Ghibran (background score) and Sync Cinema (sound), who have been bestowed with raving reviews for their colossal works respectively.

The film will have a worldwide release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam on August 15, 2019.