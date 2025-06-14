It's wedding season, and several celebrities and social media influencers are tying the knot with their loved ones. Recently, reports surfaced claiming that Kavya Maran is set to get married soon.

On Saturday, multiple media outlets reported that Kavya Maran would tie the knot with music composer Anirudh Ravichander by the end of this year.

The buzz began with a Reddit post that claimed Anirudh and Kavya have been dating for over a year and are planning to take their relationship to the next level. The post also mentioned that Rajinikanth, who is said to be Anirudh's uncle, met Kavya's father, Kalanithi Maran, to discuss the couple.

However, the truth is that neither Anirudh nor Kavya is in a relationship, nor are they getting married.

Anirudh reacts to the wedding rumours

He tweeted, "Marriage ah? lol .. Chill out guys pls stop spreading rumours." While of course he has called marriage a rumour, he didn't deny the reports of him dating Kavya. So, maybe they are in a relationship.

Marriage ah? lol .. Chill out guys ? pls stop spreading rumours ?? — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) June 14, 2025

Meanwhile, netizens slammed the media for spreading false information.

A netizen wrote, "Don't marriage Bro I am also single I am enjoying my life."

Another X user wrote, "Thank God. You clarified quickly Otherwise, youtubers would have made several videos.."

A user mentioned, "Bro clarified rumours now we need Coolie first single @anirudhofficial !!"

About Anirudh and Kavya

Anirudh is the son of actor Ravi Raghavendra and classical dancer Lakshmi and the grandson of filmmaker K Subramanyam. His aunt, Latha, is married to Rajinikanth. He has composed music for numerous South stars, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay, Ajith Kumar, Suriya, Pawan Kalyan, and Jr NTR. He even got his big Bollywood break with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

Kavya is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and the co-owner of the IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad. She is often spotted at IPL matches supporting her team.