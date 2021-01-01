It's a new year, a new day and B-town is gearing up for new beginnings. 2021 has begun with the announcement of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film titled Animal.

Ensemble cast

It has now been confirmed that Ranbir Kapoor will be starring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next film Animal. The makers announced the news on the New Year with a special video with Ranbir Kapoor's vocals. The film will also star Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra.

It is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar and Murad Khetani. The animal is written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. As the clock struck 12, T-Series' official Twitter handle shared a video with Ranbir Kapoor's voiceover. In the video Ranbir says,

Papa, agle janam mein aap mera beta banana. Fir dekhna main aapko kaise pyaar karta hun aur sikhna aap. Kyunki uske agle janam mein vapis main beta aur aap papa. Tab na papa, apni tarah se pyaar karna, meri tarah se nahi. Aap samajh rahe ho na papa? Bas aap samajh lo toh kafi hai."

Followed by sounds of gunshots. The video gives goosebumps and chills, needless to say, Ranbir's charismatic voice will make fans go gaga yet again!

Sharing the video, T-Series wrote, "Saal ki shuruwat, seeti marke honi chahiye! Presenting #Animal, starring #RanbirKapoor. Let the fun begin! (sic)."

Watch the teaser below:

About the film Animal

Reportedly, Animal is said to be an action thriller. Ranbir Kapoor has never been part of this genre. As per news reports, Bobby Deol will be seen as an antagonist in the film. However, the character details of Anil Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra remain unknown.

Fans can't contain their excitement.

About the director Sandeep Vanga

The director has been working in the Telugu film industry since 2005. Previously, he worked as a screenwriter, assistant director and associate director in various films before turning director and writer for Vijay Devarakonda's Arjun Reddy. Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy and stars Shahid Kapoor in the titular role. The director's next is Animal.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures & Murad Khetani's Cine1Studios. Other than Animal, Ranbir has Brahmastra with Ayan Mukerji and Yash Raj Films' Shamshera in the kitty. Animal is expected to go on the floors in the middle of 2021.