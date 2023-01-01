The wait is finally over, on New Year's Eve the first look poster of Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal was dropped by the makers. The poster introduces Ranbir with a deadly look wearing a blood-soaked white shirt, smoking a cigarette, and staring at someone while carrying a bloody axe between his arms. Ranbir Kapoor wows fans in a never-seen-before avatar. His rugged look has intrigued the fans and how.

The first look was unveiled by the filmmaker at midnight on 31st December, which was indeed a long-awaited New year's gift for fans! Along with the poster, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga also announced the release date of the film, which is August 11, 2023.

Fans are blown away by Ranbir Kapoor's look in Animal

A user, "Ranbir Kapoor transformation into a mass character."

Another mentioned, "I really like the first look poster of Animal! Ranbir Kapoor is such a fine artist! He's dedicated and passionate as an actor and it shows! Lots of love from Paris to the entire cast and crew!"

The third user, "Arjun Reddy kaaa baaap."

Fourth user, "It's the time to show the world what is real violence."

Ranbir Kapoor's first poster

Sharing the poster, Sandeep Reddy Vanga wrote, "Presenting you the first look of ANIMAL. HAPPY NEW YEAR PEOPLE," followed by a smiling face emoticon.

Anil Kapoor also shared the poster on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, "#RanbirKapoor releasing the #Animal within, soon! This is such a killer poster love it." Rashmika Mandanna captioned the poster "Animal first look is here... So so excited for you all to see this look."

Rashmika Mandanna, who will be seen opposite Ranbir in the film, shared the poster of Animal. Sharing the picture, Rashmika wrote, "Animal first look is here. So, so excited for you all to see this look." Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, too, tweeted Ranbir's first look poster, and wrote, "Presenting you the first look of Animal. Happy New Year, people."

Apart from the ensemble cast and crew, Alia Bhatt also shared the poster of Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Animal. the wifey was blown over by Ranbir's look and persona.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Animal has been filmed in Himachal Pradesh as well as actor Saif Ali Khan's Pataudi Palace near Delhi.

Professional front

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Brahmastra. The movie also featured Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. Ranbir's upcoming projects include Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkaar alongside Shraddha Kapoor.