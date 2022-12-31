After two years of muted celebrations and intimate weddings owing to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2022, we saw a host of beautiful celebrity weddings.

Some of the most anticipated B'town who took the next step in their relationship by sealing the deal of their love with marriage were Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar, Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal and many many more.

While few celebs opted for dhol, Tasha, or destination wedding, some of them decided to keep it simple and minimal. Each and every celebrity made their day memorable. From fashion, food, fun and togetherness, as we bid adieu to 2022, let's take a look back at the fairytale ceremony of celebrities

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

One of the most anticipated weddings in Bollywood was of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The duo took their relationship to the next level and sealed their love with marriage on April 14, 2022. The beautiful wedding was not the usual, dhol, Tasha and dhoom dham, in fact, RanAlia tied the knot in the presence of close friends and family during an intimate ceremony.

Alia Bhatt's minimalist yet traditional bridal melted fans' hearts away. Young brides took a cue from Alia's wedding ensemble and the actress white themed wedding became a trend. For Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, this has been a momentous year as the couple also welcomed their first child, a baby girl on November 6, 2022.

Suraj Nambiar and Mouni Roy

The Brahmastra actress married her beau, businessman Suraj Nambiar, on January 27 at the Hilton Resort in Goa in a beautiful cross-cultural wedding.

The actress posted photos on her Instagram handle and wrote, "I found him at last. Hand in hand, blessed by family and friends, we are married. Need your love and blessings. 27.01.22"

Singer Palak Muchhal and composer Mithoon Sharma

Bollywood one of the most loved musician Singer Palak Muchhal tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend composer Mithoon Sharma in an intimate ceremony attended by their close family members in Mumbai on November 6.

Anshuman Jha and Sierra

Renowned actor Anshuman Jha got married to his American girlfriend Sierra on October 29, 2022, in Yadkinville, North Carolina.

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya

Actress Hansika Motwani married her boyfriend Sohael Kathuriya at Jaipur's Mundota Fort and Palace on December 4. Their wedding festivities were all over social media.

Naga Shaurya and Anusha N Shetty

Tollywood actor Naga Shaurya tied the knot with interior designer Anusha N Shetty on November 21 in Bengaluru.

Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan

After dating for almost six years, actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan took the next step, and got married in a traditional ceremony in the presence of family and friends in Chennai on June 9, 2022. The couple also welcomed twins.

Aadhi Pinnisetty and Nikki Galrani

Actors Aadhi Pinnisetty and Nikki Galrani tied the knot in the presence of close friends and family members in Chennai on May 18.

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera

Actor Karishma Tanna married her long-time love Varun Bangera in on February 5, 2022.

Mohit Raina and Aditi

Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev actor Mohit Raina also got married in January this year. The actor shared photos from his intimate wedding with Aditi on Instagram. Mohit Raina captioned it, " "Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope. With that hope and the blessings of our parents, we are no longer two but one. Need all your love and blessing in this new journey - Aditi and Mohit."

Kenneth Sebastian and Tracy Alison

Earlier this year, stand-up comedian Kenneth Sebastian married his girlfriend Tracy Alison. Sharing the photos, the comedian wrote, "Tracy is home. Just wanted to update my sweet Instagram followers that I have got married and it was the most memorable day of my life."

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar got married on February 19 at Javed Akhtar and Shaban Azmi's Khandala house. It was an intimate affair with only close friends and family members. , Farhan shared photos from the wedding and captioned it as"A few days ago, @shibanidandekar & I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you."

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar met on the sets of the show I Can Do It in 2015.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal wedding festivities began on September 29, 2022. The couple looked royal as they took nuptial vows, each day the couple gave a sneak peek into their wedding festivities. However, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's spokesperson clarified that the star couple have been "legally married for 2.5 years and are just celebrating it this year."

The statement reads, "This is to clarify that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been legally married for 2.5 years when they registered their wedding. Currently, they are celebrating their union with friends and family, as they already mentioned on 29th September in their statement."

On September 29, Ali and Richa had issued a joint statement via an audio recording on Instagram, where they spoke about how they 'formalised their union' in 2020 but had to wait to celebrate it because of the pandemic. The note began with Richa saying, "Two years ago we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all," before Ali added, "Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other." They then said, "And now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends. We are so so very touched and blessed by the love and blessings coming our way."

#RiAli has been dating since 2015. They confirmed their relationship status in the year 2017.