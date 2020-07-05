In a disheartening video that has gone viral on social media platforms shows a woman severely injured while narrating the horror of being attacked by local residents while trying to rescue stray dogs. The woman in the video identified as Ayesha Christina Benn, a founding member of a non-profit called Neighbourhood Woof, alleges she along with other members of the organization were brutally attacked by a few residents of Rishi Nagar in Rani Bagh on Saturday.

The viral video, shot from a police station while trying to lodge a complaint, was widely shared on social media, drawing strong criticism and reactions. Benn alleged around 20 people blocked her car, damaged the windows and windshields in an attempt to get her along with her colleagues, Deepak, Vipin and Abhishek, out of the vehicle. The activist claims the assaulters attempted to kill them.

Rescuing attempt ended up with assault

"We have just been beaten up while we were catching dogs. Someone came and spoke to our staff badly. We are supposed to shut up and take this nonsense all the time. When we decided to stand up, and for our voices to be heard, this is what is done to us," she said in a Facebook live video.

The video shows Benn suffered cuts on her face, which was bleeding even while the video was being shot. A case of assault, wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation was registered at the Rani police station.

"In view of late-night hours, local residents enquired about their identities on which heated argument started and a scuffle happened between them. Thereafter, when the people from the NGO tried to flee from the spot in their car, three local residents were hit by their car and got some minor injuries," the police said.

Watch the video below: