Bollywood celebrities often throw jibe at each other. It's quite shocking to hear controversial statements coming from celebrities who have always maintained a low profile. This is how everyone felt back in the day when Abhay Deol indirectly blamed Sonam Kapoor for the failure of their film 'Aisha' that starred Abhay Deol opposite Sonam.

Abhay was upset with Sonam for not giving him his due credit for the film. Matters became worse when the Kapoor took a sly dig at Abhay Deol on talk show host Karan Johar's show 'Koffee With Karan'. "Abhay Deol needs help, he is trying to do all the wrong things," said Anil Kapoor.

Abhay retaliated in the ugliest manner as Anil's statement didn't go down well with Abhay and he went onto say, "He's right about me doing "all the wrong things". Aisha is the biggest proof of that. And yes I do "need help". Help not getting affected by people like him. He's a waste of my time."

There was a sudden fallout between the Kapoors and the Deols when Abhay was quoted as saying, "Too much energy was wasted on styling, but as an actor, I don't have much say." Sonam had then reacted saying, "I am shocked. I can't believe that Abhay would make such statements." However, this time, both Sonam and sister Rhea, the film's producer, refused to comment.

Abhay Deol couldn't digest the fact that lakhs were spent on Sonam Kapoor's designer wardrobe. Probably this was the reason behind his absence during the promotions of the film.

Seems like things between Abhay Deol, Sonam Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor couldn't mend since and none seem to have forgotten of what had happened. Post the spat Anil Kapoor and Abhay Deol have never spoken about each other neither have they crossed paths. But we did see Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol sharing screen space in Ranjhana which also starred south star 'Dhanush'.