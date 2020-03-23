Not everybody can find the bright side of things. Especially not when the pandemic doesn't allow it. Yet, there are moments of humour and Sonam Kapoor is lightening the mood with her own.

Comedy in the times of sadness is not unheard of. Spreading a bit of positivity, Sonam Kapoor shared a video of a comedian imitating the actress on Twitter. The actress proved, she can take a joke.

Sonam Kapoor shares a video of a comedian mimicking her

The pandemic has got everybody down. With lockdowns in full effect and yesterday's Janta curfew, there's a lot of tension. At such a time some humour can really help make things a bit better during the Coronavirus pandemic. In the same spirit, Sonam Kapoor shared a video of a comedian on Twitter, who posted a video imitating her.

The comedian, Saloni Gaur who is better known as Nazma Appi posted a video earlier where she imitates the Bollywood actress by ridiculing her privilege and upbringing. The selling point of the video was that she imitated Sonam's accent as well.

The actress could have taken it the wrong way, instead, she shared it online, finding the comedian's humour hilarious. However, she didn't let go without a challenge Her tweet read, "This is too hilarious.. please watch her page for some quarantine respite! I think @RheaKapoor imitates my accent much better!"

This is tooo hilarious.. please watch her page for some quarantine respite! I think @RheaKapoor imitates my accent much better! https://t.co/NdBF6ADfOW — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 22, 2020

Fans lauded the actress for showing some good humour and taking the joke like a sport. Sonam Kapoor recently returned from the UK with her husband Anand Ahuja and is currently under self-quarantine. She also got in trouble for her statements on Kanika Kapoor earlier this week when the singer tested positive.