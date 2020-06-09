Sonam Kapoor is turning 35 on Tuesday, 9 June. Unlike previous years, the celebration is not grand in 2020 due to the lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak.

Sonam at Home

The actress has returned from Delhi to Mumbai and gave glimpses to the celebration at home. She cut multiple cakes at her residence. Thanking her husband, she wrote, "The best best husband in the world , who gives me everything that I truly need. He is my blessing on my birthday. Love you @anandahuja from the first day I hugged you.[sic]"

Anil Kapoor's Letter

On the special occasion, her Anil Kapoor wrote a sweet birthday wish on his Instagram account and posted, "To a daughter like no other, the perfect partner to @anandahuja, a star on screen and an icon with an unimitable style. She's my confidant, my joy, my pride, the most generous hearted soul I know, (the only person I am shit scared of) & now a bona fide master chef! Happy Birthday, @sonamkapoor! I'm so happy that you're here with all of us today! ‬‪Love You, Always!"

She was quick to thank her dad with a response" Love you daddy" with a heart emoji. Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand agreed with his father-in-law's comment and posted, "Can't emphasize how scared you (and I!) am of her. Hahaha. ...lovely post."

On his turn, Anand Ahuja wished his wife with a photoshopped picture in which her friends and close relatives are also seen, excepts for her parents. He posted, "We all came together for a Quarantine photoshoot for the of photoshoots! Happy Birthday from us all @sonamkapoor ❤️❤️❤️ ... PS sorry no parents allowed at this party! ••• cc @poojadhingra @khushi05k @kareenakapoorkhan @masabagupta @karanboolani @jahaankapoor26 @kunalrawalofficial @imranamed @samyuktanair @cookieboolani @deepika_deepti @malaikaaroraofficial @natasha_poonawalla @therealkarismakapoor @nikhilmansata @mohitmarwah @antara_m @shehlak_ @rooshadshroff @nimishshift @anshulakapoor @harshvarrdhankapoor @kashmab @gautamrajani @arpita__mehta @karishma @masabagupta @britsummervilla @aashitarelan16 @arjunkapoor @christinabgnorton @shehlak_ @seemz @amaker7 @neeha7 @alisha5dave @fionadsouza14 @aamirnaveedhair @chadders83 @chandiniw @manishamelwani @kshitijm @desertmannequin @tanvichemburkar @spacemuffin27 @official_maria_asadi @gangamakeup @abhilashatd @jalalmortezai. [sic]"