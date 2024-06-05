Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker married politician Fahad Ahmed in January 2023. The couple welcomed a baby girl named Raabiyaa on September 23, 2023.

Swara Bhasker slams media outlet for body-shaming her

Last week, Swara Bhasker was seen attending an event in a saree, where she looked stunning as ever.

However, a section of netizens body shamed her and called her out for immense weight gain post-pregnancy.

A Hindi publication carried the news, body-shamed her, and wrote a derogatory headline in Hindi.

As soon as Swara saw the article, she slammed the publication.

On Tuesday, she took to Instagram Stories to call out an article by a 'leading' newspaper. The newspaper claimed she was not getting film work because of her weight.

Sharing a screenshot of the article's tweet, Swara wrote, "For those who cannot read the Devanagari script, this is a leading Hindi newspaper handle that thinks it is newsworthy that a recent mom, who birthed a child a few months ago, put on weight! Can someone please explain the physiology of childbirth to the geniuses..."

The original tweet read, "Badhte wajan ke karan Swara ko nahi mil raha kaam (Due to her weight gain, Swara is not getting work)!"

Take a look:

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor said, "Why should I reveal my child's face or my child in general, for the cruelty of strangers to be satiated? I'm not ready for that at the moment."

Regarding raising Raabiyaa with both faiths, Swara added, "All children are a reflection of what their parents are; they grow up with the values their parents give. Raabiyaa will have the best of both worlds. She will have access to two kinds of faith. It is like how India is a mish-mash of caste and religion."

On the work front, she was last seen in the 2023 film 'Sheer Qorma'. Before that, she appeared in the 2022 film, 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar.'