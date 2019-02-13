During their stint in Bigg Boss 12, Sreesanth and Dipika Kakkar stood by each other's side even after getting into heated arguments at times. With their unconditional love for each other, the two went on to become the top finalist of the Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show. While Dipika was declared as the winner of Bigg Boss 12, Sreesanth went home as a runner-up. But it looks like things have once again turned awry between Sreesanth and Dipika who happens to share a brother-sister bond.

The news about fallout between Sreesanth and Dipika had been doing the rounds of social media for the past few days and it was observed that Sreesanth had unfollowed Dipika on Twitter for reasons that were not known until now. The former Indian cricketer has now broken his silence on why he is miffed with Dipika whom he shares a close bond with.

Sreesanth reasoned that while he never stepped back whenever his fans used to abuse Dipika on social media and had asked them to stop trolling her but the latter didn't return the favour to him when her fans used to abuse his wife Bhuvneshwari Kumari and kids.

"Yes, I have unfollowed Dipika because she unfollowed my wife (Bhuvneshwari Kumari). And the one who doesn't respect my wife will not be respected by me. My wife is my Shakti and support. Dipika's fans used to abuse my wife and kids, she should have told them not to do that but she didn't," Sreesanth told India Forums.

He further added, "Like how I told my Sreefam not to abuse her and they stopped. Dipika will be my sister because I respect that relationship but I won't discuss this with her. I am sharing this with you, so that, people know the actual reason behind unfollowing Dipika."

It remains to be seen if Sreesanth and Dipika would clear up for their entire mess.