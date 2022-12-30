It's the last Weekend Ka Vaar of this year, and just like every Friday, Salman Khan will give an earful to housemates for their behaviour in tonight's Shanivaar Ka Vaar. Salman reprimands Shalin for having a major showdown with Archana Gautam during the kitchen task.

'Weekend Ka Vaar' brings a blitzkrieg of reality checks

Putting his point forth, Shalin explained that he was done with Archana dropping personal remarks. Shalin Bhanot is not the only one to get an earful from Salman Khan. The host has a one-on-one conversation with Archana Gautam for instigating contestants with personal remarks. Salman made it clear that she could be evicted from the house owing to her rash behaviour.

A promo shared by Colors channel shows Salman lashing out at Shalin and walking away in anger. In the clip, Salman says, "Shalin aapne kaha kaisi do takke ki aurat ho (Shalin, you said she is a cheap woman, not worthy of anything.)." Shalin losses his calm and retaliates, "Uske baare mai bol raha hoon, naake apne parivaar ke baare mai sunta jaa raha hoon (I am saying things about her, not taking things said to me about my family from her side)."

Shalin continued and said, "Somebody who is extremely special to me, I cannot take it." Immediately, Salman said, "Shalin, you missed the whole point again." Shalin replied, "Sit quietly, pyaar se (with love) and sunte raho (keep listening)." In the end, Salman says, "Shalin, by the way..." and walks away without completing his sentence.

Salman Khan also lashes out at Archana Gautam

Salman Khan also lashes out at Archana Gautam saying, Archana, "Aap jo private batein uchalti ho, maa pe, Biwi par..." Archana interrupts, "Sir abh se nai jaungi. (Why bring the family in between)" Salman Khan continues, "family par, kyun." (Why do you discuss private matters publicly). (Archana defends saying I won't do it now).

Defending herself Archana adds, "sir yeh sabh peeche padh jate hain mere." (Everyone is behind me)."

Salman Khan says, "Aapki image ki dhajjiyaan udh chuki hain. aap apna khud ka limit nahin janti. ghar ke andar lane ki takat rakhta hu toh bahar nikalne ke liye bhi utni hi takat rakhta hu." (Your image has been tarnished, You don't know where to draw a line, you have crossed all your limits, if I can get you inside the house, I can also show you the door).