Veteran actress Rakhee Gulzar recently attended a special screening of her upcoming Bengali film Amar Boss on Wednesday. The film is slated to be released on May 9, 2025. Before the screening, a press conference was held for the media, where Rakhee was seen interacting with the star cast and director.

Several videos and photos of her interaction with the director and paparazzi have gone viral.

Did Rakhee hit the director?

Amid several videos, a particular clip sparked controversy as Rakhee got angry and tried to hit the director.

In the viral clip, Rakhee started conversing with the director and then turned around to ask who the people present were. When the paparazzi responded that only the media and journalists were present, Rakhee then asked the director whether the public was coming or not. She then lifted her hand in a gesture as if to hit the director and also used cuss words during the interaction.

Minutes later, she sat down and began watching the film. This incident led to mixed reactions online. Some netizens criticized Rakhee for her rude behavior, accusing her of being disrespectful and unprofessional, especially for trying to strike the director. Others, however, defended her, calling it a playful banter and suggesting that she did not intend to hit or slap him.

The incident has left netizens divided.

A user wrote, "He is renowned director in Bengal . It was a gesture to a person who is her son's age. Stop making fuss on everything. She came to watch a movie; she was asking that. If you don't know Bengali then also it is fine, but get your facts clean before writing something bad."

Another mentioned, "She is not angry, she is just showing her displeasure.. about only media is invited and the normal public is not invited.."

The next one said, "In Bengali, she is saying "you lied to me didn't you " and then she makes a gesture of wanting to slap him. She's calm and not agitated, so it's not out of aggression.."

Another clip that has gone viral shows paps asking if Rakhi would consider making a comeback in Bollywood if she were offered a film like Amar Boss. At first, Rakhee couldn't hear the question clearly and asked the reporter to repeat it. After understanding the query, she responded with a firm, "No, I will not do it," shutting down any speculation about a return to Bollywood. Her response confirmed that she isn't particularly interested in stepping back into Hindi films.

About Amar Boss

Amar Boss explores a complex mother-son relationship. Shiboprosad Mukhopadhyay, who also co-directs the film, plays Animesh Goswami, the head of a publishing startup and a devoted son. Rakhee plays Subhra Goswami, his elderly and ailing mother.

Speaking about Rakhee's involvement in the film, co-director Nandita Roy told PTI, "Rakheeji is apt for the role. When I wrote the script, I could see her in front of my eyes. So, I just wanted her to be there for the film."