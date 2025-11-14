For the last few days, paparazzi have come under fire for their intrusive reporting—hovering around celebrities, yelling, and shouting just to take photos. As Bollywood is going through a tough phase, almost every other day, we hear shocking news of a celebrity parent or a renowned star passing away. So far, we have lost priceless gems of the entertainment world, namely Pankaj Dheer, Satish Shah, Zayed Khan, and Sussanne Khan's mother, Zarine Khan.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra and Prem Chopra are battling age-related issues.

Amid these health scares, many actors have taken to social media to call out the Indian paparazzi culture and the way paps hover around celebs during moments of grief just to get footage.

On Tuesday evening, Jaya Bachchan, who is known for not being very friendly with the media, attended Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's fashion event, which showcased their latest collection, with Tabu as the showstopper.

Jaya, along with her daughter Shweta Bachchan, attended the show, and like always, she snapped at the paps.

Several videos of Jaya Bachchan have gone viral.

In the viral clip now circulating online, Jaya can be seen dressed in a beige outfit and wearing a mask as she arrived for the event. As she made her way inside, photographers swarmed around her to get pictures, causing chaos near the entrance.

While they were clicking her photos and videos, one of the paps said, "Bas bas, ho gaya."( It's done).

Others added, "Bye-bye, madam."

Jaya didn't like it and was visibly annoyed; she eventually gave a death stare to the paparazzi.

She then reprimanded them, "Aap log photo lo, badtameezi mat karo. Chup raho, munh band rakho, photo lo. Upar se comments karte rehte ho."

(Take your photos, but don't misbehave. Stay quiet, keep your mouth shut, and take the photos. You people keep making comments from above.)

Jaya Bachchan then said, "Enough is enough."

Seeing Jaya schooling the paps, Shweta gently held her hand, calmed her down, and took her inside the venue.

On the other hand, several other celebs who came for the event smiled and waved at the paps. Neetu Singh, in particular, cheerfully posed for them. Seeing how warmly Neetu greeted the photographers, fans immediately took to social media and slammed Jaya Bachchan for her behaviour and attitude, pointing out that the paps had said nothing wrong apart from a courteous bye.

Many compared Shweta's calm handling of the situation and Neetu Singh's warm interaction with the photographers.

Amitabh Bachchan joins the bandwagon in slamming pap culture

Meanwhile, on Friday morning, Amitabh Bachchan also took a dig at the media and paparazzi on social media.

He wrote, "No ethics at all.."

Dharmendra's health scare and incestuous reports led to celebs' outrage on social media

As Dharmendra's health scare continues to loom over social media, many reputed channels have been insensitively reporting updates, which have deeply upset the Deol family. Sunny Deol and several other celebs have slammed paps for standing outside Dharmendra's residence all day and hovering around cars as stars arrive to meet the ailing veteran actor.

Adding fuel to the ongoing fire, a sensitive video of Dharmendra from the ICU went viral. In the clip, he is surrounded by his first wife and children, who look visibly emotional. The staff member who filmed and leaked the video has now been arrested for breach of privacy.

Work front

Jaya Bachchan was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023), co-starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.