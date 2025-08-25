Of late, Aamir Khan's brother Faissal Khan has been in the news for his shocking claims against his family. Just last week, during a press conference, the actor revealed that he has completely cut ties with his family, including Aamir. He even went on to allege that Aamir Khan has a child out of wedlock with British journalist Jessica Hines.

After all the mudslinging, washing dirty linen in public, and announcing a family fallout, exactly a week later, Faissal Khan was spotted with a mystery woman in Mumbai on Sunday, August 25. Faissal, unaware that the paparazzi were recording him, was walking alongside the woman when he suddenly noticed the cameras.

As soon as he realized paps were filming him with the girl whom he is trying to hide, Faissal lost his cool and slammed the paps for invading his privacy.

In the clip, he is seen walking toward his car, talking to the woman, while she quickly moves away after spotting the cameras. Faissal then addressed the paparazzi directly, saying, "Achhi baat nahi hai ye. Video aise lena sahi nahi lagta hai. Lena nahi chahiye. Aapne poochha nahi mujhse ki aap le sakte hain ya nahi." ("This is not a good thing. It doesn't feel right to take a video like this. You shouldn't do it. You didn't even ask me whether you could record or not.")

However, netizens weren't sympathetic. Many trolled him for holding a press conference and dragging private family matters out in the open.

One user commented, "Ghar ki baat media mey bolna accha lagta hai wo sahi hai." while another wrote, "Why is he throwing so much attitude..."

For the unversed, Faissal recently alleged, "Aamir married Reena and later divorced her. Then he had a relationship with Jessica Hines, unka illegal baccha tha, out of wedlock. He was living with Kiran (Rao) at that time."

He further added, "Everyone knows about his relationship with Jessica and that he has a child. He can't deny it. You can do a DNA test. I have proof of everything I'm saying... I'm not fabricating."

Faissal didn't stop there. He also accused Aamir of hiding behind a 'clean' public image, saying, "He tries to create a good image for the audience, but the reality is very different. With so many relationships and all that... he just wants to whitewash his truth."