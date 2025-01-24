On Thursday, a galaxy of stars graced the screening of Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's starrer Skyforce. The film has been released today in theatres. The who's who of B-town attended the special screening of Skyforce, including Dimple Kapadia, Twinkle Khanna, Veer Pahariya, Orry, Nysa Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Rasha Thadani, Boney Kapoor, and others.

Several videos and clips from the premiere night have gone viral. In one of the clips, Arjun Kapoor is seen getting angry at the paparazzi. As Arjun entered the venue to watch the film, the paparazzi thronged the actor for pictures and videos. Arjun was in no mood to get papped, as he was running late for the event. Annoyed by the commotion, the actor snapped at the media stationed there.

The paparazzi were seemingly shouting and pushing others to get videos and bites of Arjun, which further irritated him. He told them, "Mai bol raha hu mai late ho raha hu, tumlog ko maarte huwe aa rahe ho. Galat baat hai na? Aaraam se yaar." (I am saying that I am late, and you are still pushing people. This is wrong, isn't it? Take it easy, guys.)

Fans slam Arjun Kapoor

Netizens weren't happy with Arjun's behaviour and felt that he could have politely handled the situation.

A user wrote, "To all media people's out there—- we don't want to see him. Please don't film him."

Another mentioned, "He should be grateful that at least they recognise him."

Meanwhile, several celebrities have taken to social media to review Skyforce. Arjun Kapoor wrote,"@akshaykumar sir in top form, @veerpahariya with a very solid debut. A really well-made film with good music, high on emotion. This one deserves to be seen on the big screen! All the best to the entire team."

Arjun Kapoor's father and filmmaker, Boney Kapoor, was seen greeting the Skyforce team at the premiere.

For the unversed, debutant Veer Pahariya is the younger brother of Janhvi Kapoor's boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya.