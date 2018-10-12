Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie ended their decade-long romance in 2016. Even two years after their official split, rumors have not subsided when it comes to their private lives. A recent report allegedly suggested that Angelina is reportedly having a hard to time in filling up the space Brad has left in her heart. The made-up report was soon debunked by Gossip Cop.

Back in September 2016, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt officially announced to end their marriage. Ever since then, both the award-winning stars are focusing on the future of their six children and their respective movie projects. That being said, a recent report from HollywoodLife stats that even after ending their marriage, Angelina still thinks about her estranged husband Brad.

"Angelina is trying to stay as busy as possible to keep her mind off of Brad," an alleged insider told the outlet. "She still fears that she will never be able to fill the void in her heart that Brad left behind. For a while, she felt like she was doing better, and that she had overcome her pain. But it all came rushing back — she was really triggered by the recent rumors that Brad had started dating again."

The report of Brad Pitt dating surfaced a few days back when he was photographed with a spiritual advisor. The absurd claims were soon debunked as the actor is reportedly single and focusing on his six children.

However, the thought of Brad Pitt moving on his life is hard for Angelina, adds the report. To divert her mind from thinking about her ex-husband, Angelina "now searches for new, creative ways to stay busy — knitting, writing, reading."

In addition to this, the alleged insider added that Angelina Jolie is currently not dating anyone but at the same time, when she filed for divorce, she did not realize that Brad Pitt was irreplaceable.

"She certainly hasn't come close to falling in love with anyone new. She had no idea when she filed for divorce that she would be stuck wondering if Brad was irreplaceable years later," added the insider.

The fact-checking website, Gossip Cop, debunked the claims. Gossip Cop added that Jolie quickly wants to finalise her divorce with Brad Pitt.