Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt announced in 2016 that they are heading for a divorce. Since then, they are both struggling with the custody battle over their six children. At the same time, the Academy Award-winning former couple is trying to move on in their respective lives.

However, as per a latest report, Angelina is struggling when it comes to thinking about someone else other than Brad in her life. The purported claims were later debunked by a fact-checking website.

The 43-year-old Angelina Jolie is reportedly finding her life empty without her estranged husband Brad Pitt. As per a report by HollywoodLife, "It's really dawned on Angelina recently how empty her life is without Brad in it."

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie started seeing each other after starring in Mr & Mrs Smith. Their affair caught a lot of media attention and it was pretty evident that their divorce is gathering a lot of headlines. It's been more than two years since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie decided to end their decade-long affair. As per the alleged insider, Angelina has "gone through all seven stages of grieving a break-up now."

"Even though the worst was probably the anger stage, she's been struggling a lot with the last one, redirected hope," the supposed source further revealed. "Moving forward and knowing that she will be OK without Brad and that they will never be together again, has been a lot for Angelina to process, even though she's pretty much accepted that fact now."

The alleged insider went on to state that both Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had shared a lot of good times. Brad and Angelina share six children and as per the insider, with so many good memories and history, the Tomb Raider movie actress is struggling to imagine her life with some other man.

"A large part of her still believes that he was the love of her life and her soulmate," the source continued. "The truth is, she just can't envision what that person would look like, or who they would be, other than Brad, and in all honesty, she knows that ship has well and truly sailed."

However, despite such assertions, Gossip Cop debunked the claims and reported that the report and the presented claims are fiction.