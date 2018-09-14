Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt officially announced their separation in September 2016. Just when the news of their split surfaced, many wondered about the future of their six children. Even though the ongoing custody battle is between Brad and Angelina, it is being reported that their divorce is "impacting their kids," and now the actress reportedly feels guilty.

According to a recent report from Hollywood Life, Angelina is trying her best, not because she wants her six children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox — to choose her over Brad Pitt, but because her kids are everything to her.

Earlier this week, it was reported that a source close to Angelina revealed to In Touch that the actress is doing everything in her power to make sure that her six children will choose her over their father.

"If they want to go hiking, they go hiking. She's trying her hardest to spoil them. She'll resort to any dirty trick to make sure she gets custody," an alleged source revealed.

However, these claims were debunked soon by Gossip Cop as there was "no truth" behind the claims.

The source close to Jolie reportedly told Hollywood Life that, "Angelina's kids are everything to her, their well being is her top priority."

"She loves them all dearly. Since the divorce, she has felt guilty about the trauma the kids are dealing with so she has doubled her efforts to make them happy. So yes, there have been lots of new clothes, trips to the toy shops and to amusement parks. But it's got nothing to do with her trying to turn them against Brad, it's all about making life a little brighter for them during a very hard time in all their lives," the alleged source added.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's personal life has made headlines over the last two years. The only claims about their life one should believe are the ones which come directly from the stars or their respective spokespersons. In addition to this, their representatives have not commented on the recent claims about Jolie feeling guilty about the trauma the divorce is causing to her six children.

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt is focusing on Quentin Tarantino's upcoming film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Angelina Jolie recently wrapped the filming for Maleficent 2 in London and is currently spending some quality time with her six children.