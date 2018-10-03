Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are stuck in what looks like a never-ending divorce settlement. The couple was once a symbol of love and power in the entertainment world, but after their official split in 2016, things took a drastic turn. Both the stars are doing exceptionally well in the respective work areas, but it is their personal life which is making headlines these past few months.

A report from HollywoodLife recently talked about Angelina Jolie's true feelings for her estranged husband Brad Pitt. A source allegedly told the outlet that the Maleficent 2 movie actress is reportedly missing her former husband who is busy filming a western classic with Leonardo DiCaprio. Despite the claims and several statements made by the insider, the fact-checking website, Gossip Cop, debunked the report.

An alleged source close to Angelina Jolie told HollywoodLife that the award-winning actress misses talking to her soon-to-be ex-husband Brad Pitt every day.

"She has been busy healing and dealing with the regrets of her failed marriage with Brad, but the one thing she continues to struggle with is not talking to Brad anymore. Their conversations now are brief, if at all, and usually through an assistant."

Brad Pitt was still married to Friends TV star Jennifer Aniston when he started filming action-comedy film, Mr. & Mrs. Smith with Tomb Raider movie actress Angelina Jolie. After Pitt's divorce with Aniston, he started seeing Jolie and even spent a considerable amount of time doing philanthropic work. They had a decade-long courtship and two-years of marriage, and are parents to six children.

"As her time apart from Brad grows, Angelina misses connecting with her former best friend and lover every day," the alleged source continued. "She misses sharing the ups and downs of life, her daily struggles with work or the kids, and she misses talking to Brad about the fun stuff too. Angelina feels not talking to Brad anymore leaves a hole in her heart she is not sure she will ever be able to heal."

However, Gossip Cop reported that the recent claims about Angelina "misses talking to" her estranged husband Brad Pitt are completely fabricated. After confirming from Angelina's genuine source, the fact-checking website added that the report suggesting Angelina misses speaking to Brad is not true.