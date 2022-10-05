Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are still one of the most loved and adored Hollywood couples. They had been romantic partners for a decade. The couple got married in 2014. However, things took a drastic route when Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in 2016.

The judge declared had declared them single in the year 2019, but the divorce has not been finalised as the custody and financial issues are still in dispute.

The Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie fight still continues to make headlines. On Tuesday, Angelina Jolie filed an across-complaint against her ex-husband Brad Pitt, disclosing shocking details.

As per various media reports, according to Angelina Jolie, as mentioned in the court papers, it was Brad's abusive behaviour on a private plane in 2016 that led to the dissolution of their marriage. She further claimed that her ex-husband Mr Pitt would drunkenly attack her and their children during a private plane flight, prompting her to file for divorce.

In a lawsuit over a French winery that the stars bought, Ms Jolie says Mr Pitt grabbed her by the head and attacked two of their children on the 2016 trip.

Extended physical and verbal abuse

As per reports, In September 2016 as Mr. Pitt, Ms. Jolie and their six children flew from France to California. "Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face" and "grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her," the filing states, adding that at one point "he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children."

Federal authorities, who have jurisdiction overflights, investigated the incident but declined to bring criminal charges. Days after the plane trip, Ms. Jolie filed for divorce.

Brad Pitt denies the allegations

According to a report in NYTimes, a lawyer for Mr Pitt, Anne Kiley, said that Mr Pitt had accepted responsibility for some things in his past but that he would not accept responsibility for things he did not do.

Back in the day, when the incident actually happened FBI got involved, and Angelina had decided not to press charges. And now the French winery has brought the case back into the limelight.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie continue to co-parent their kids

A judge gave Pitt 50-50 custody of the children after a closed-door trial in which the allegations were aired. But an appeals court subsequently disqualified the private judge for not disclosing possible conflicts of interest after a motion from Jolie, nullifying the decision. However, they continue to co-parent their kids.