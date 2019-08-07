Divorce is always bitter and it usually affects the children. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce was also quite nasty as their battle extended in front of the media. Basically, it was an ugly split. However, turns out the divorce has brought their six children closer.

Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11, have all grown incredibly close ever since the divorce. Their closeness comes from the teachings of their A-list parents and they have inculcated the idea of staying close to the family.

As per a report on HollywoodLife.com, a source stated, "All of Angelina and Brad's kids are extremely close," and then added, "They're all very caring and protective of each other. They have always been a tight unit, but their parents' divorce made the bond between them even stronger. They still bicker sometimes, like all siblings do, but overall they get along really well."

"Angelina really encourages that feeling of being a little tribe," according to the insider. "She has group meetings so everyone can share their feelings. They do game nights, they read to each other; there is a lot of group time. Brad's so close with his bother and sister (Doug Pitt and Julie Pitt Neal), so it's something he wanted for his kids, too. He and Angelina are totally on the same page with that." Their oldest son, Maddox, recently celebrated his 18th birthday and is leaving from home to study biochemistry in Seoul's Yonsei University.

In her recent interview with Elle magazine, Jolie spoke about how she wants her daughters to develop their minds. "I often tell my daughters that the most important thing they can do is to develop their minds. You can always put on a pretty dress, but it doesn't matter what you wear on the outside if your mind isn't strong. There is nothing more attractive — you might even say enchanting — than a woman with an independent will and her own opinions." We'll see Jolie in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil which is all set to release in October.