Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are in the midst of an ugly divorce battle since 2016 but are apparently tired of being referred to as an estranged married couple. As per the latest report, both Angelina and Brad wish to be called single as they are not living together anymore.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie shocked the entertainment world in September 2016 when they announced that they are headed for a divorce. Brangelina's well-wishers and media experts predicted that based on their decade-long affair, the estranged couple will finalize their divorce very soon. That looked easy at the beginning but it's been more than two years and the divorce is not yet finalized.

At first, both Pitt and Jolie fought over the custody battle of their six children. Reportedly, Angelina wanted to have sole custody of their children, while her estranged husband wished to have legal joint custody. It took them around two years to come up with some solution that will benefit both of them as well as their children.

A recent report has now alleged that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are reportedly now tired of being referred to as an estranged married couple. According to The Blast, the co-stars of comedy-action movie, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, are now working towards a deal that will officially declare them single and not legally married.

The report further claimed that Jolie and Pitt are reportedly negotiating a deal that will legally change the status of their marriage. In simpler words, the former couple wishes to be considered divorced and single, while their legal team negotiates the final details of their divorce.

If Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt will be legally single then in the eyes of law, they both will be allowed to date or marry whomever they want. Fans are now speculating that since they both want to be with someone, they are trying their best to become single once again.

Whom they are dating?

Well, as of now, both the estranged couple are reportedly single. Their names have constantly been linked with several known celebrities but their reps have made it clear that Angelina and Brad are not seeing anyone at this moment. Not Charlize Theron, not Jennifer Aniston, and defiantly not some billionaire businessman.