And the wait is finally over. Alia Bhatt makes her grand debut at the Met Gala, looking no less than a princess in pristine in an exquisite white ensemble by designer Prabal Gurung. The actor looks resplendent in a pearl-studded strappy corseted couture ball gown, the voluminous skirt bottom that flowed into a long trail gave it a royal look.

Alia Bhatt looks no less than a snow-white princess as she makes her debut at the Met Gala in a 'Made in India' creation

Taking to Instagram, Alia Bhatt shared how she has always been "fascinated by iconic Chanel brides", something that also inspired her look for the fashion extravaganza. She also dedicated the colour white to her cat Edward.

"Met Gala — Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired by this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer's 1992 Chanel bridal look. I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I'm so proud to wear you for my first Met", she wrote

Furthermore, she added, "A girl can never have too many pearls... and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair."

But, Alia's look not only paid tribute to the iconic Chanel brides, but it also gave a nod to her pet cat, Edward, as she wrote, "Oh, and it's white, for my Choup-ED."

Fans and fraternity were smitten by Alia's debut at Met Gala and were mesmerised seeing her couture and the walk.

From waving to international media to flashing her dimpled smile, Alia Bhatt's confidence wowed the internet. 

Take a look at the videos and images.

Meanwhile, Muse Alia Bhatt twinning with designer Prabal Gurung.

Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt posted pictures of the actress' red carpet appearance and she perfectly summed up the look with one word- "Angel."

Besides Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Natasha Poonawalla and Isha Ambani, BTS Jimin, and Dua Lipa among others are attending the grand exhibit.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will soon make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot. The actress will also be seen in Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

