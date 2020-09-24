The national flag will be flown at half mast on Thursday at all the government buildings in Delhi on the death of Union Minister of State for Railway Suresh Angadi.

Angadi was undergoing treatment here at AIIMS after being detected with COVID-19.

The Ministry of Home Affairs made the announcement soon after it was declared that Angadi passed away during his treatment. He was 65.

The Minister was admitted in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for the treatment of the coronavirus disease and was undergoing treatment under Dr. Neeraj Nischal, associate professor in the department of medicine.

"Due to the sad demise of Suresh Angadi, Minister of State for Railways, it has been decided that the national flag will be flown half mast on 24 September, 2020 in all Government offices in Delhi where it is usually flown," the MHA said.

(With inputs from IANS)