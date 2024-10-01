Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have always doled out some major couple goals. From often speaking about prioritising family over everything else to enjoying life through cinema, vacation and food; the couple has the same goals and expectations from life. In a recent interview, when Angad jokingly said that he is in a rush to leave home after seven years of being married to Neha, the actress refused to take it with a pinch of salt.

Angad to leave in a hurry

Neha Dhupia had turned interviewer for Angad Bedi for an interview for Eurosport, where the two were discussing Angad's passion towards biking. While Angad was talking about how films like Top Gun etc inspired him to take up the biking journey, Neha said, "Watching such movies makes you want to take your bike and go there."

Neha won't stop if he leaves

Angad then humurously said, "After seven years with you, I'm ready to hop on a bike and leave in a hurry." However, Neha was not the one ready to take it with a smile. She immediately retorted, "Go ahead, but wear a helmet and don't speed! Just take your time." She further added, "The more you want to leave, the less I'll try to stop you. Don't expect me to pull dramatic lines like, 'No, you can't leave me.'"

Angad then playfully said, "I left home early today just to talk to you here." But, Neha was quick to shut him down saying, "Angad, don't throw these romantic curveballs during the interview—they're not needed!"