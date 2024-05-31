Anees Bazmee has refused to turn peacemaker between Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor. It has been a few weeks since Boney Kapoor claimed that brother Anil Kapoor has been upset with him over not being taken in No Entry franchise. Boney had revealed that Anil was miffed that he was not brought onboard No Entry 2 despite playing a pivotal role in No Entry.

Tiff between Boney and Anil

No Entry had starred Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta, Bipasha Basu and Celina Jaitly. Boney revealed that the news of No Entry 2 cast was leaked before he could inform it to Anil Kapoor and that led to the brother being angry. Boney added that he couldn't take Anil as there was no space.

Now, director Anees Bazmee, who is all set to helm No Entry 2, has said that he wouldn't try to play peacemaker between the two brothers as they have immense love for one another. Bazmee said that he is sure of the brothers resolving their differences on their own without any outside interference. He also said that it was natural for Anil to question why he wasn't a part to the sequel.

Anees Bazmee doesn't want to interfere

"Inke beech ki jo narazgi hai woh kuch dino ki ho sakti hai. Mujhe lagta hai yeh dono aapas mein nipat lenge aur aapas mein baat cheet karlenge, mujhe indono se baat karne ki koi zarurat nahin hai. Inko kisi aur ki zarurat nahin hai," he told Indian Express. (The differences between them is temporary. The two will resolve it among themselves and talk it out. I don't need to talk to them and no one else needs to meddle in between either).

The new cast of No Entry 2 has Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor.