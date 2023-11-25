Madagascar's incumbent President Andry Rajoelina has won the presidential election again by garnering more than 50 per cent of the votes, as per preliminary results released Saturday by the country's Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI).

Rajoelina secured a total of 2,856,090 votes or 58.95 per cent of the votes, CENI said at a press conference, Xinhua news agency reported.

With more than 50 per cent of the votes, the incumbent president won the presidential election during its first round, said the CENI.

Madagascar initiated its first round of the presidential election on November 16 to choose the national leader for the next five years among 13 candidates.

Madagascar has over 11 million registered voters out of the total population of 30 million.

(With inputs from IANS)