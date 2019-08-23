Those who were rooting for Queijadinha, Queens Cake or Quindim as the next dessert Google would pick for its Android Q OS, you are in for disappointment (or not). For 10 years, Google has named different Android versions after desserts or confectionaries in alphabetical order, but the decade-long tradition comes to an end with this year's big Android release. Google has decided to go with "Android 10" for its newest Android version releasing this year.

Each year, Google had its fair share of fun with the naming of its new Android versions, with millions of people guessing what it would be. Google even found a solution when it was stuck in a complex situation while thinking of dessert names for the letters "K" and "O" by cross-branding with KitKat and Oreo. But those efforts of naming the Android OS can be put to other use within the company's R&D labs.

Taking a page from Apple's playbook, Google will follow the numerical order to name all of its annual software updates. No more sweets, no more name guessing games, just plain and simple Android followed by a version number. We already know for sure what the next year's big Android update is going to be called, so do most of you.

While some of you will miss the tradition, something so unique and fun, the idea behind this quaint naming scheme is not the lack of options for a sweet starting with "Q." According to Android's VP of Product Management, Sameer Samat, "[dessert] names weren't always understood by everyone in the global community (sic)."

"As a global operating system, it's important that these names are clear and relatable for everyone in the world. So, this next release of Android will simply use the version number and be called Android 10. We think this change helps make release names simpler and more intuitive for our global community," Samat explained.

That makes sense if you put it that way. Google's global presence makes it important for the company to think globally and it's not fair to a certain part of the world if they probably haven't heard of a certain dessert or sweet, which would make them feel left out.

The Verge reported that some popular Android versions, like Pie, Lollipop and Marshmallows were not globally accepted. For instance, "marshmallows aren't really a thing in a lot of places," Samat noted. At least, there won't be any confusion with numbers. But the report also notes that the fun, alphabetically naming scheme will continue within Android team and in fact, Google's engineers have narrowed down on what they will call Android R.

People have spoken their minds about this whole new change.

#Android10 is official.. no more sweets for us..?



This marks the end of an era! What amazing yummy names in the past ??



Cupcake, Donut, Eclair, Froyo, Gingerbread, Honeycomb, Ice Cream, Jellybean, KitKat, Lollipop, Marshmallow, Nougat, Oreo and Pie!



#Android10 #Android pic.twitter.com/2ALyn59Tcc — Subash Rajan (@SubashRajan12) August 23, 2019

Alright, it’s official - Android’s new brand identity: New logo, new color palette, new design… no more dessert names. Android 10.



I’m gonna miss the dessert name trolling. A lot.https://t.co/1TuazIbXda pic.twitter.com/vx1uUJM17v — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) August 22, 2019

#Android10 is official..



This marks the end of an era! What amazing yummy names in the past ?



Cupcake, Donut, Eclair, Froyo, Gingerbread, Honeycomb, Ice Cream, Jellybean, KitKat, Lollipop, Marshmallow, Nougat, Oreo and Pie!#Xiaomi ❤️ #Android — #MiFan Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) August 22, 2019

I think Android Q is just 10 because, they can't think of a Q dessert. — Kevin Nether (@TechNinjaSpeaks) August 22, 2019

I have spent years obsessively guessing what desserts Google will name Android after. Android Q was my White Whale, but today, the company has announced that it’ll just be using numbers going forward.



So hello, Android 10. And now my watch has ended.https://t.co/OWnteetWzQ pic.twitter.com/dDQhYxwGz6 — Chaim Gartenberg (@cgartenberg) August 22, 2019

Quickly and quietly quitting queer quest of names, Android quashes the quest to a quality version queue number by questioning the quirky tradition, quips out a 10! #Android10 #AndroidQ pic.twitter.com/Fyd0iR0mqg — Anubhav Singh (@xprilion) August 22, 2019

With this big change, Google also has a redesigned logo for Android. The Android logo is changed from green to black - a move to make it easier to read for people with visual impairments. Even the Android robot underwent some changes like the eyes have moved a little bit down and the antennae have also been tweaked.

How do you like these changes? Do let us know.