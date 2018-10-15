During the Nokia 7.1 launch earlier this month, HMD Global Oy had announced Android Pie release roadmap only for Nokia 6 and 8 series and refrained from divulging details for popular Nokia 5 series.

Several Nokia 5.1 Plus owners had then taken to Twitter to get answers from the man himself — Juho Sarvikas, the chief product officer of HMD Global Oy. He has now confirmed that the aforementioned Nokia device will most definitely get the Google's pastry dough sweet treat- flavoured OS update before the end of 2018.

This welcome move by HMD Global and other rival mobile makers, particularly Lenovo-owned Motorola, should take a leaf out on how to build loyalty among customers.

For those unaware, Nokia 6.1 and the 6.1 Plus are confirmed to get Android Pie by the end of October and the Nokia 8 and the 8 Sirocco edition will get software update next month.

It can be noted that some budget phones like Nokia 3.1 Plus and others too will get Android Pie, but a little late, most probably in December or early 2019.

Android Pie: Key features you should know

Digital wellbeing is one of the key attributes of Android Pie. It brings Dashboard, which highlights screen time and phone usage including how many times the device has been unlocked and a number of notifications received so that they get an overview on how much obsessed with the phone. It also allows users to set App Timers to put limits on app usage

Android Pie also comes with Wind Down and Do Not Disturb. With these features, users can set a daily schedule to get the phone ready for bed. Its screen fades to Grayscale, while Do Not Disturb silences notifications for a restful sleep. He/she can activate Do Not Disturb anytime they want to disconnect.

Google's Android 9 introduces several new security features, including a standardised biometric authentication prompt to provide a more consistent authentication experience across Android.

After upgrading to the Android Pie, devices will restrict apps accessing users' phone microphone, camera, or other sensors when an app is idle or running in the background. (If an app does need to access a sensor, it will show a persistent notification on your phone.)

The Pie update also brings important enhancements that protect all web communications and offer private web surfing. It enables encryption of Android backups with a client-side secret (the device PIN, pattern or password) for greater security.

Android 9 Pie also makes notifications more useful and offer actionable functionalities with conversations such as attach photos and stickers along with suggesting smart replies. Also, helps users get things done faster by predicting their next move and displaying the right action on the phone.

The new System navigation system offers a single home button that provides intelligent predictions and suggestions (user enabled).

Android Pie's Slices feature identifies relevant information of users' favourite apps to make them more easily accessible when they need them

Other notable features include full-view screen friendly swipe-based navigation interface option, revamped setting drawer, adaptive battery and display, extend battery life and several others.

