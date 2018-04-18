After releasing the Android Oreo to flagship phones Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy Note8 series, Samsung is expected to soon expand the roll-out to former marquee phones—Galaxy S7 and the Galaxy S7 edge.

Both the Galaxy S7 series models have received the Wi-Fi Alliance certifications, reported SamMobile, a trusted community blog. Also, the locked models of US carriers—Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint, AT&T, and others have received certifications. This meaning the Android Oreo will be releasing worldwide to Galaxy S7 series but in phases.

When will Android Oreo come to Samsung Galaxy S7 series?

Usually, when the smartphone makers get the nod from telecommunication agencies, they release the official software updates within a month. So, Galaxy S7 series owners can expect to receive the software notifications by April month end or early May.

Android Oreo: What to expect

Android Oreo comes with numerous improvements over the Android Nougat v7.0 including faster booting, extended battery life achieved by cutting down on unnecessary activities of apps in the background, more fluid experiences as well as improvements in security via Google security patch (April 2018), Google Play Protect, which also keeps a tab on suspicious activities and malware in apps.

It also comes with several new features such as Smart Text Selection that improves copy and paste. With the help of machine learning to recognize entities on the screen—like a complete address—users will be able to easily select text they want with a double tap, and even bring up an app like Maps to help during navigation.

There is also a picture-in-picture feature, which enables device owners to do multi-tasking, like checking the calendar while planning a party on a Duo video call.

A praiseworthy aspect of the Android Oreo is the Rescue Party feature, which helps the device recover from constant boot loops.

Besides the usual Google Android Oreo features, Samsung has integrated its own custom features to enhance the user-experience of the Galaxy series phone owners, which include new clock styles for both lock screen and Always on Display, Dual Messenger (option to have two separate accounts on Facebook, WhatsApp, etc...) and Smart View lets the mobile phone's display turn dark when mirroring the content on large TV screen, thus saving battery draining.

Improved font size, color, and other settings have also been integrated for better Edge panel visibility, Quick Panel to manage notifications for each app with notification categories (supported apps only) and more.

Stay tuned.