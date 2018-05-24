It's been close to a month since Huawei's subsidiary Honor released Android Oreo to Honor 7X in the US and now, the company is finally expanding the software roll-out to India.

Several Honor 7X owners on Twitter have confirmed to have received the Google's Chocolate-milk cookie-flavoured software EMUI 8.0 update on their devices. Since the firmware deployment carried out in phase, it will take a few days to reach all corners of the country.

Here's how to install Android Oreo on Honor 7X:

1. Once you get new software notification, select "Yes, I'm in"

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now"

3. After the software is installed, your phone will restart automatically

4. Your phone is now updated

If you haven't received software notification, you can check for OTA update manually by going to Settings>> scroll down to About phone>> check system update. If it says there is an update available, follow the procedure as mentioned above.

Salient features of Android Oreo-based EMUI 8.0:

The new Android Oreo EMUI 8.0 mobile update is coming with a boatload of new value-added features including faster booting, more fluid experiences.

It also brings Smart Text Selection to improve copy and paste option. With the help of machine learning to recognise entities on the screen—like a complete address—users will be able to easily select text they want with a double tap, and even bring up an app like Maps to help during navigation.

There is also a picture-in-picture feature, which enables device owners to do multi-tasking, like checking the calendar while planning a party on a Duo video call.

Another praiseworthy attribute of the Android Oreo is the Rescue Party feature, which helps the device recover from constant boot loops.

In addition to the latest Google security patch, it also comes with Play Protect, which keeps a tab on suspicious activities and malware in apps.

Besides the usual Android Oreo features, Honor has incorporated several more features to improve the user-experience of the Honor 7X.

Bluetooth connectivity: Once updated with the Android Oreo, Honor 7X users will be able to connect two different Bluetooth speakers simultaneously and individually control the volume, as well.

Quick shortcut menus on App icons: With this, device owners can quickly find specific features in an app by long pressing the icon and they will get a list of features from the app shortcut menu. A user can even drag the desired feature out of the pop-up menu to create a new shortcut on the screen

Floating navigation dock: It comes with a new home screen shortcut for users to easily navigate through phone and switch between multiple apps

Phone manager: The Phone manager will learn usage pattern of the device owners, to optimize the phone to perform efficiently at all times

Files restore capability: Honor device users will be able to restore deleted images or videos (within 30 days after the action) to the photo gallery.

Revamped Settings menu: The company has refurbished the interface of the Settings to make it simple and user-friendly

LinkedIn integration: Android Oreo-based EMUI 8.0 will let users sync the career details of their LinkedIn contacts, making it easier to manage contacts across platforms.

