Motorola is one of the few brands that focus on swift software updates. After making Google's latest Android 8.0 Oreo available to over half a dozen Moto phones internationally in February, Motorola is updating one of its popular smartphones in India to the latest firmware.

Moto Z Play users in India have started receiving Android 8.0 Oreo in India. The software update, carrying the version number OPN27.76-12-22, includes Android security update for April 1, 2018, as well.

Moto Z Play was launched back in 2016 with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow out-of-the-box. The device was then upgraded to Android 7.0 Nougat last year and then again to Android 7.1.1 Nougat in August. This latest update puts the two-year-old smartphone at par with several updated smartphones bundled with Oreo features and customizations.

How to update?

Android 8.0 Oreo for Moto Z Play in India is being rolled out over-the-air. Users will be notified as soon as the update is made available on the device. Alternatively, users can go to Settings > About Phone > Software Update to manually check for updates.

Since the latest update is a major one and brings a slew of new features and changes, it is bound to weigh more. Users are advised to connect to a secure Wi-Fi to download 1GB worth Android 8.0 Oreo update in order to prevent using up your daily quota of data.

What's new?

Android 8.0 Oreo on Moto Z Play will unlock several features for its users. For instance, there will be the new picture-in-picture mode to seamlessly multitask, set background limits, installation of apps via APK, more than 60 new APKs, notification dots, Snoozing individual notifications, WebView enhancements, adaptive icons and a lot more.

Android 8.0 Oreo for other Moto phones

Motorola has a long list of Moto phones either updated or ready to be updated to Android 8.0 Oreo. The list includes Moto Z, Moto Z2 Play, Z Force, Moto X4, Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus, Moto G5S, Moto G5S Plus, and Moto G4 Plus.

Users can track real-time software release status by following Motorola software support page.

A lot of OEMs still haven't updated their phones to the latest Google OS. Despite being an eight months old software, Android Oreo powers less than 5 percent devices. If you haven't received the new software, you still fall under the majority.