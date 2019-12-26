Andrea Jeremiah has shared her excitment on sharing screen space with Vijay in Lokesh Kangaraj-directorial movie, presently referred to as Thalapathy 64. Although she is not playing the female lead, she is believed to be enacting an important character in the Tamil flick.

Speaking with The Times of India, the actress said, "And I have begun shooting for Vijay's movie (#Thalapathy64). I cannot say anything about the role, but I am super excited to work with Lokesh (Kanagaraj). He is a very promising talent. Vijay is a superstar and he is so unbelievably down to earth. I have become his fan after working with him,"

The upcoming movie is an action thriller in which Malavika Mohanan will be seen doing the female lead role. Vijay Sethupathi is enacting the character of antagonist. Currently, the shooting is in progress in Shivvamogga in Karnataka and it will be wrapped up in the third week of January 2020.

Coming to Andrea, the multifaceted talent has become choosy over the years and has been doing powerful female-centric roles in the last few years. She feels this is the good time for any actress. The 34-year old claims to be rejecting three scripts everyweek and most of which are "craps" according to her and best part of is that all those are female-centric projects.

"Varalaxmi and I went on a same flight together and she told me: 'Babe, I am so happy. It's so nice. We go and do our own movie.' (laughs) Of course, we are still going to do a huge Vijay movie. But it is nice to also have this. Earlier, not a lot of people would put money in female-centric films. Now, it has become normal," she is quoted as saying.