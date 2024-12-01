Andhra Pradesh's NDA government dissolves Waqf Board

Chandrababu Naidu-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh has dissolved the State Waqf Board nominated by the previous government.

The Minorities Welfare Department on Saturday (November 30) issued a Government Order, withdrawing the GO issued in October last year, constituting the Waqf Board.

The then government of YSR Congress Party had constituted the 11-member Waqf Board following a High Court order. Three of them were elected members while the remaining were nominated.

On a petition challenging the process followed to constitute the Waqf Board, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on November 1, 2023, stayed the election of the chairperson of the State Waqf Board.

The GO number 75 issued on Saturday mentions that the Chief Executive Officer of the State Waqf Board brought to the government's attention the prolonged non-functioning of the Board and the pendency of writ petitions questioning the legality of G.O. Ms. No. 47 to resolve the litigations and prevent an administrative vacuum.

Minorities Welfare Department Secretary Kati Harshvardhan stated in the latest GO that after careful consideration of the observations made by the High Court and in the interest of maintaining good governance, protection of Waqf properties and ensuring the smooth functioning of the Waqf Board, the government hereby withdraws G.O. Ms. No. 47 dated 21.10.2023, with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, Minister for Minority Welfare N. Md. Farooq said in a statement that the coalition government withdrew the GO issued by the previous government. He said after some individuals had approached the High Court, challenging the nomination of Waqf Board members, the High Court had passed interim orders to stay the election of the chairperson.

The minister stated that due to legal issues, there was a vacuum in the functioning of the Waqf Board and to overcome it, the coalition government issued a new GO, withdrawing the earlier GO.

"The coalition government headed by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is committed to the protection and management of Waqf properties and the welfare of minorities. The government is taking steps in this direction," Farooq said.

In September, the coalition government appointed TDP leader Shaik Abdul Aziz as chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Waqf Board.

Abdul Aziz, a former Mayor of Nellore, is currently the TDP president for the Nellore parliamentary constituency.

The dissolution of the Waqf Board constituted by the previous government may clear the decks for constituting the new Board headed by Abdul Aziz.

