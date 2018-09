Araku MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao and former MLA Siveri Soma were gunned down by Maoists in Araku valley district in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, September 23. Siveri Soma had died on the spot.

Sarveswara Rao was a member of the Telugu Desam Party and was elected as the MLA from the Maoist-filled Araku Valley region, located near the Andhra-Odisha border.

According to Deccan Chronicle, the duo was returning from an event. Reports say that Rao had received threats from the Maoists in the past as well.