In Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, the residence of former APCO Chairman Gujjula Srinivasulu was raided by the CBCID. The raids were conducted in link to an FIR filed against the irregularities in APCO (State Handloom Weavers' Cooperative Society.

From Srinivasulu's house, the officials found 3 kgs of gold, 2 kgs of silver and over Rs 1 crore in cash, which have all been seized according to an ANI report. The raids were conducted in 10 places in connection to Gujjula Srinivasulu.

The raids were carried out in connection to the irregularities in APCO management during the rule of TDP. Therefore, ex-chairman Gujjula Srinivasulu's house was also raided in Andhra Pradesh. The accusation is that Srinivasulu misappropriated government funds.

The raids were conducted in multiple places including the houses of APCO accountants. The misappropriation includes fake weavers' cooperative societies and supplying clothes made out of other materials and not handloom to students, police and staff.

Gujjula Srinivasulu wasn't present at his residence at the time of the raid and was in Chennai, The New Indian Express reported.