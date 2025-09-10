Andhra Pradesh begins efforts to evacuate 215 people stranded in violence-hit Nepal

Amid the unrest in Nepal, Andhra Pradesh has initiated steps to evacuate 215 people stranded across various regions of the neighbouring country.

Minister for Real Time Governance, Nara Lokesh, on Wednesday, took charge of coordinating rescue operations.

He reached the Real Time Governance (RTG) Centre at the State Secretariat and held a review meeting with senior officials. AP Bhavan authorities briefed him on the ground situation, informing him that as many as 215 Telugu people have been reported stranded so far.

Minister Lokesh directed officials to initiate measures on a war footing to ensure the safe return of those trapped. He instructed that immediate relief must be extended, stranded people shifted to safer locations, and regular updates provided.

"Updates on their safety and well-being must be collected every two hours," the minister told officials during the meeting.

The minister also interacted via video call with some of the stranded citizens, including Surya Prabha, who briefed him on the present situation in Muktinath, where several Telugu pilgrims are stuck in a hotel.

Nara Lokesh assured that the state government, in close coordination with the central government, is committed to bringing all Telugu citizens back home safely.

The minister has cancelled his visit to Anantapur, where the NDA government is organising the 'Super Six-Super Hit' programme to celebrate the implementation of the 'Super 6' promises.

"In my capacity as AP's RTG minister, I will be coordinating rescue and support operations to ensure our people are brought to safety at the earliest," Lokesh posted on 'X'.

The state government has alerted Naveen Srivastava, India's Ambassador to Nepal, regarding the situation. The embassy is being kept informed to ensure early evacuation and safety arrangements for the stranded citizens, officials said.

The state government has announced helpline numbers at the Indian embassy in Kathmandu. People may contact +977 – 980 860 2881 / +977 – 981 032 6134 through normal calls and WhatsApp.

Those stranded in Nepal may also contact Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in Delhi on +91 9818395787. They may also contact Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) 24/7 helpline: 0863 2340678, WhatsApp: +91 8500027678, email: helpline@apnrts.com and nfo@apnrts.com.

(With inputs from IANS)