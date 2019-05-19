The people across Andhra Pradesh, who have been eagerly waiting to see the election results for one month, will finally get a relief with the exit poll results of the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections on Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh is the only state, which had elections for both Assembly and Lok Sabha on the same date. Polling in 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh took place on April 11 in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections. This year, the polling witnessed 319 candidates contesting Lok Sabha election and 2,118 candidates contesting Assembly polls.

The election was held in a single phase on April 11 in 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies and the polling recorded 79.88 per cent voter turnout, which is 1.92 per cent higher than 2014 elections. Of the total voters, 1.55 crore were male and 1.57 crore were female. Out of 3.93 crore people, 3.13 crore cast their votes.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) lead by incumbent Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is locked in a direct fight and Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party (YCP). Jana Sena Party of actor Pawan Kalyan has made its debut in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Left parties.

The Election Commission of India will officially announce the results of above polls on May 23. With the seven-phase election ending, the exit poll results will be revealed after 6 pm.

Here we bring you results of the post-poll surveys conducted by CSDS, GIS, CVoter, Axis, Todays Chanakya, Elections.in, 5forty3, VDP Associates and Jan Ki Baat. Stay locked to this page to see the results.