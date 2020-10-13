A young woman, who was working as a nurse at a COVID-19 care centre in Vijayawada at a private hospital, was burnt to death by a stalker on Monday night. Chinnari, a 22-year-old nurse in Andhra Pradesh, had just reached her accommodation after her duty when Nagabhushanam, got into her room, doused her with petrol and set her ablaze.

Chinnari died on the spot. The incident happened near the private hospital in Hanumanpeta locality. Nagabhushanam also died after the incident as he also suffered about 80% burn injuries and succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Government General Hospital Guntur.

According to a police statement, Nagabhushanam and Chinnari were into a relationship for about four years. Things did not work out and she wanted to get over with the relationship but Nagabhushanam insisted on being with her.

Nurse filed harassment complaint, stalker gets infuriated

Police further stated that he would often harass her and due to this, Chinnari filed a complaint with the police at Gannavaram police station. He was called for an investigation by the local police following the complaint. He got infuriated after the complaint and set her on fire.

Police sources stated that Nagabhushanam came to meet her on Monday on the pretext of talking to her over the complaint registered against her but his main motive was to take her life.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) M Ramesh, was quoted as saying that he poured petrol on her after she declined his advances and refused to talk to him. "The girl died soon. He, too, had suffered burn injuries," he added.

Police sources said that when Chinnari filed the complaint, the police did everything, which was needed as part of the procedure, but she wanted to withdraw her complaint. According to reports, the stalker had even given a written assurance claiming that he won't trouble her in future. A case has been registered under relevant sections and investigation is underway.

While reacting to the incident Twitter users voiced their concerns and condemned the act. A user said that no amount of justice can equal the vile act.