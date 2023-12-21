A 22-year-old medical student from Andhra Pradesh died in an accident in the US.

Shaik Zaheera Naaz, who was doing MS in physiotherapy, died in Chicago due to gas leak in a car in which she was travelling.

According to information received by her family at Prasadampadu on the outskirts of Vijayawada, she fell unconscious along with the car driver due to the gas leak. She was shifted to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. The incident occurred on Wednesday.

Zaheera, who completed degree in physiotherapy in a college in Vijayawada, had gone to the US in August this year for MS.

The family has appealed to the Centre and state governments to help in bringing home the body.

(With inputs from IANS)