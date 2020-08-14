A shocking CCTV footage surfaced social media from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. A man was seen picking up a hammer and brutally beat his 40-year-old son to death.

Visakhapatnam West police officer said, "Veera Raju killed his son Jalaraju after a heated argument took place between them over a property dispute. Veera Raju attacked his son with a hammer and murdered him on the spot.

A case of murder has been registered and the man was sent to judicial remand on Thursday, the police said. Veera Raju murdered his son allegedly over a property dispute. He has surrendered to the police.

The visuals from the verandah or the car-parking area of their home show the father pacing the area as his son is seen sitting on a stool, his back to him. The man then stands behind the son and hits him on his head with a hammer.

His son is seen collapsing almost immediately. The man continues to pace up and down the car-parking area as his son lies bleeding on the floor. A heated argument is said to have broken out between the man and his son over the property.