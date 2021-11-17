Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan who was airlifted here on Wednesday from Vijayawada for treatment, has been diagnosed with Covid-19.

He had been indisposed on Tuesday following his recent visit to Delhi.

Brought to Hyderabad by special aircraft, Harichandan, 87, was admitted to a corporate hospital in the city on Wednesday. On testing, he was found positive for Covid-19.

Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan visited the hospital to inquire about Harichandan's health condition.

The veteran BJP leader from Odisha assumed charge as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh on July 24, 2019.

