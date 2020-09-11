Guntur district collector I Samuel Anand Kumar ordered the suspension and arrest of Primary Health Centre officer Dr Somlu Naik working at the Nandendla primary health centre.

The Guntur district collector was agitated with the harsh reply of Dr Somlu Naik during a coronavirus review meeting held at Narsaraopet Town Hall on Thursday.

I Samuel Anand Kumar was not very pleased with the performance of the district medical and health department in the Narsaraopet region.

Dr Somlu Naik objects to Kumar's remarks

Dr Naik had objected to some of the remarks that was made by Kumar during the review meeting after which both shouted at each other.

This led to perhaps the first instance of a district collector ordering the arrest of a doctor for questioning him.

Naik was immediately taken into custody by police officials and was shifted him to the DSP office. However, he was detained till late evening and was later allowed to go home.