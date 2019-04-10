There seems to be no end to the number of records that Andhadhun would make. After sweeping box-office records in India, the Ayushmann Khurrana film is now dominating the screens in China.

The film, which was released in China last Wednesday, has managed to garner a whopping number in just a few days. The film made $1.32 million on Wednesday and went onto make $1.78 million on Thursday. Owing to the good word-of-mouth, the film collected an extensive $3.38 million on Friday followed by $4.05 million on Saturday and $3.18 million on Sunday. The total collection of the film in these five days resulted in $13.72 which is Rs 95.38 crore. And, as per Taran Adarsh, the film managed to collect a humongous Rs 106.09 crore on Monday.

The Radhika Apte, Tabu and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer has managed to break the record of Baahubali 2, one of the highest grossing Indian films, in China. While the Prabhas and Rana Daggubati starrer film had collected $11 million, Andhadhun has surpassed this figure with a massive difference.

Rani Mukerji's Hichki was also well received in China and had made a business of Rs 150 crore. And the way Andhadhun has been flying, there is no doubt that the film would cross and exceed the collection made by Hichki.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Andhadhun was a one-of-a-kind crime thriller which was received with thunderous applause by both critics and audience alike. International Business Times, India, had given the film four stars and had said that the multiple twists and turns keep the plot engaging.

Andhadhun is highly unpredictable, and it never ceases to surprise you. With so many astonishing turns till the end, you cannot help but wonder if there will be another twist until the credits start appearing on the screen. Andhadhun is top-notch in almost every aspect. Be it performances or direction, story-telling style or the music, this movie is special and it keeps you hooked to the seat all throughout.