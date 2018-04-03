Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera says he is keen to contribute on the pitch in the final weeks of the season after returning from a hamstring injury.

Herrera, 28, suffered the muscle injury during United's Champions League round-of-16 first leg clash against Sevilla in February and returned to action as a substitute in the 2-0 win over Swansea City on March 31.

The Spaniard is behind Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic in United's midfield pecking order but he insisted that he is ready to fight for a place in the first team.

United face league leaders Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on April 7, with the Red Devils needing to avoid defeat to prolong the title race for another week.

"I have already played more than 150 games for this club and I want to keep adding games and trying to play as well as possible because one day when I retire from football, I will say I had the chance to play for the greatest club in England," Herrera was quoted as saying by ESPN.

"So I want to enjoy every moment, not only the matches but also at the training ground. The first thing to be able to do that is to be fit and that's why I am so happy to be back with the team."

Herrera has only made eight starts in the league for United this season and has been linked with a move away from the club in the summer. The Spaniard's contract at Old Trafford expires in the summer of 2019.

"I haven't had many injuries for the last two years but I've now been out for a few weeks and, as I say to my girlfriend, I am a very bad patient," the Spain midfielder said. "I want to play, I want to be ready. I want to be available for the manager and for the team."

United are 16 points behind City in the league table with seven games left in the season.

Jose Mourinho's side were knocked out of the Champions League in the last 16 stage by Sevilla but can look forward to an FA Cup semi-final against Tottenham at Wembley on April 21.