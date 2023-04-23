Suniel Shetty is every bit of a doting father-in-law to KL Rahul. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married in a close-knit ceremony early this year. Suniel Shetty often heaps praise at KL Rahul and recently stood up for his old Koffee with Karan fiasco. KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya had appeared in the one of the episodes of Koffee with Karan back in 2019.

Suniel shares his thoughts

Their statements and comments during the episode backfired and even got them suspended. There was a nationwide protest against the two. Suniel has now said that the anchor got the "kids" excited.

"You know when that interview of him (KL Rahul) and Hardik (Pandya) came... Hardik probably got carried away. But when you have an anchor shoving it down your throat what do you do? So it is the format of the show, you get kids excited and they say stuff and then Bollywood is being banned," he said in a podcast.

Shetty went on to add, "So I think we all, you as an anchor, me as a guest, we all need to be responsible because you ask me a question that I feel I can't answer doesn't mean (I should feel) that I am inferior to anybody when that happens, that's when things go wrong and it should never go wrong. You should have the guts to say things as they are and as they should be."

Suniel has called KL Rahul a committed and hardworking man who comes with a lot of softness and care in his personality.