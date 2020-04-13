Anasuya Bharadwaj, who is popular for hosting the popular comedy show 'Jabardasth', is known for being surrounded by controversies for the statements she makes. Once, fans of Pawan Kalyan trolled her and targeted her for rejecting an item number in Attarintiki Daredi.

A few years ago, Anasuya welcomed another controversy. This time too, it was unintentional. In an age-old video, which did rounds on social media, the actress was seen bashing Allu Arjun for his supposedly unappealing look in his first film Gangotri.

The video was trimmed?

This video was trimmed abruptly and was published on many social networking sites. This has attracted many fans of Allu Arjun and the actress was trolled once again for what she said to him. What she said was twisted and used against her. Also, she was trolled for the comments.

Anasuya, later, reacted immediately on this issue and has put a detailed video with clarification on the statements. It was said that even Bunny has reacted to this issue and had said that he has taken the issue on a lighter vein, without making it a mess.

Anasuya is in demand now. A lot. She has a good number of films in her kitty. She is hosting more than four shows on television now and has turned a singer recently. On the other hand, Allu Arjun is waiting to join the shoot of his upcoming film Pushpa, which is a Sukumar directorial.