TV anchor Anasuya Bharadwaj became a victim of heavy trolling after she requested Telangana Minister KTR to pay her monthly expenses. The Rangasthalam actress had a tough time in silencing trolls

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced some help for the people, who will be affected by the lockdown due to the Coronavirus. KTR tweeted, "Hon'ble CM KCR Garu announced Telangana Lockdown till 31st March. 2.83 Cr people (87.59 lakh white cards) will receive free ration & financial assistance of ₹1500. Total ₹2,417 Crores to be borne by Govt #CoronaVirus #StaySafe #SocialDistanacing."

Anasuya Bharadwaj requested KTR to bear house rent, power bills and EMIs for some professions. In reply to him, she tweeted, "Sir..with due respect & will to abide by the Govt..just to throw light..considering some professions..if we can't go to work..we don't make our incomes..but we have to bear monthly mandatory expenses like house rent, power bills, EMIs etc..request you to consider such situations."

Some of her followers berated and abused anchor Anasuya Bharadwaj and accused her of being insensitive to the emergency situation. A follower mocked her by tweeting, "Sir @KTRTRS, it is unfair to ignore Anchor #anasuyabharadwaj. The government should treat everyone equally. Please give Rs.1500 to her."

Anasuya Bharadwaj tried to justify her request and responding to a fan (@alekya_k_), who asked her what she will do if the Coronavirus spread, she wrote, "Absolutely right Ma.. what I said was to urge everyone to be compassionate.. in some affected countries they waived off rental payments.. banks are letting the EMIs loose for a few months. My earlier tweet was to throw light on this. not at all going against the Lockdown."

Some followers said that the CM's help was meant for daily workers. Responding to them, Anasuya Bharadwaj tweeted, "Sir.. that's exactly who I am talking about.. my make up man.. hairstylist.. my asst.. and me too.. we work on a day's basis.. we shoot/work a day we get paid.. else gone for a toss.. but will the bill collectors consider this on the 1st of the month??"

Anasuya Bharadwaj replied to another fan, who called her request a joke and wrote, "Excuse me Sir??What is a joke??Is this funny for you?? I work my a** off to get or be where I am today..nothing comes just like that..and who exactly will pay me to pay them if I am not going to work?? Just asking.. naaku paisalu chetlaki kaastalevu.. exactly what you take us for."